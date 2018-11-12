Pakistan assured to intensify efforts for recovery of abducted guards: Iranian FM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister and Army Chief have vowed to intensify their efforts for recovery of the Iranian border guards recently kidnapped by terrorists.
Referring to his recent trip to Pakistan and the consultations he held with the officials in Pakistan for liberating Iranian border guards, Javad Zarif recently said both sides agreed to take measures to prevent such sinister acts, Iranian official news agency IRNA reported.
Fostering closer border cooperation and maintaining joint presence at common border areas are among agreements between both sides, Javad said
Fourteen Iranian Basij (volunteer forces) and border guard forces were abducted by terrorists in Mirjaveh border point with Pakistan in Sistan-Baluchestan Province on October 15.
