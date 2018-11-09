PCB refutes accusations, responds to Sethi's legal notice

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board refuted the claims of former chairman Najam Sethi on Friday in the legal notice he had issued earlier.

Responding to the notice, the board had denied the claims made by Sethi, stating there is no truth to the statements which were also without legal basis.

The statement by the cricket body also asserted that the allegations made by the former chief were used merely to start a media propaganda in opposition of the board and the current chairman Ehsan Mani.

Sethi had issued a legal notice to Mani earlier on October 29 alleging the board of publicizing inaccurate information of his expenses to malign his reputation.

Retorting to the accusations the official statement by the board had stated: “Our client [PCB] has merely disclosed as part of its transparency and accountability policy relevant information relating to its management. The amounts disclosed in the Chart pertaining to your client [Najam Sethi] are solely based on financial records of the Pakistan Cricket Board as were overseen by your client in his capacity as Chairman up until 20 August 2018.”

Furthermore, it added that given the legal notice by Sethi is not retracted, the board will turn towards taking legal measures.