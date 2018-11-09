Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Sports

AFP
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

´Outstanding´ England cruise to victory over Sri Lanka

England´s captain Joe Root (L) congratulates teammates after they won the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on November 9, 2018. / AFP
 

GALLE, SRI LANKA: England claimed their first away Test victory in 13 matches on Friday with a commanding 211-run win against Sri Lanka in Galle, with Moeen Ali claiming his second four-wicket haul of the game.

Last out was silver fox Rangana Herath, cricket´s most successful left-arm spinner in his swansong before retirement, run out for five.

The hosts, chasing a notional 462 victory in the first match of a three-Test series, could only muster 250 on day four, with Jack Leach taking three wickets to go with Ali´s four, with Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes getting one each.

England had secured a first-innings lead of 139 thanks to a century on debut by Ben Foakes — the man of the match — and a formidable spin attack led by Ali and assisted ably by Leach and Rashid restricting Sri Lanka to 203.

In England´s second innings an assured unbeaten 146 by Keaton Jennings, his first century since a ton on his 2016 debut that has silenced his critics for now at least, allowed Root to declare at 322 for six.

"Our batting was below-par during the game, you can´t stay in the game (with this kind of batting)," Sri Lanka´s captain Dinesh Chandimal said.

"Credit goes to England, they played some outstanding cricket. We had a really good start in the first session but we couldn´t capitalise on it," he said.

Fifteen without loss overnight, Sri Lanka´s openers Kaushal Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne withstood the pressure from England´s formidable bowling attack for the first hour of day four on Friday.

But both fell after attacking shots, with Kaushal leg before trying to sweep Leach for 30 and Karunaratne caught and bowled by Ali for 26 as he skipped down the pitch for an attempted heave.

Dhananjaya de Silva, after a confident start, was caught at first slip by skipper Joe Root off Stokes in the last over of the morning session for 21.

One ball earlier, de Silva had been given out caught behind flashing at a Stokes delivery wide of the off stump, but he was reprieved on review.

After lunch Kusal Mendis hit Leach for four over his head but attempting a repeat the next ball skied the ball to Ali and departed for 46.

He had earlier appeared confident at the crease, employing the sweep shot especially well against all England´s spinners, while secure in defence.

Chandimal, suffering from a groin injury that kept him off the pitch all of Thursday, was bowled by Leach for 11.

The final session began badly for the hosts. Niroshan Dikwella fell the first ball after tea, caught adroitly by Stokes one-handed at slip off Ali for 16.

Soon afterwards Angelo Mathews — dropped on 18 by James Anderson — went for 53, caught by Jos Buttler at midwicket with Ali again the wicket-taker.

He was followed into the pavilion by Akila Dananjaya for 8 before Herath -- perhaps a yard or two slower than in his pomp -- was beaten by Stokes´s quick arm as the 40-year-old dived for his crease.

England´s varied attack, with three quicks and three spinners, applied substantial pressure, with the slightly expensive Rashid the only minor disappointment.

"To be able to contribute to the team is just amazing," Foakes said after being named man-of-the-match.

"One of the best weeks of my career so far, if not the best. Yes, it´s a dream come true to be fair," said the Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman, brought in to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia beat South Africa to snap losing streak

Australia beat South Africa to snap losing streak
Junaid Khan out of series as New Zealand bat in second ODI

Junaid Khan out of series as New Zealand bat in second ODI
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Jemima Afridi: Meet the 17-year-old cricketer from FATA

Jemima Afridi: Meet the 17-year-old cricketer from FATA
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day