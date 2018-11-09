Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

World

REUTERS
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India ready to sell 'properties' seized from people who moved to Pakistan, China

NEW DELHI: India’s government said it will sell stocks worth millions of dollars seized from people who moved to Pakistan following partition in 1947 and the wars since, as a way to make up for a shortfall in revenues.

The stocks worth at least 30 billion rupees ($412.26 million) are part of what India calls “enemy properties” that once belonged to people who went to Pakistan and China, with which India also fought a war.

Once these Indian nationals became citizens of these two countries, they were treated as “enemies” and their assets in India including land and houses as well as shares were seized and held by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been tightening the provisions of the Enemy Property Act 1968 to include even lawful heirs who stayed behind and were Indian citizens.

Modi’s cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to sell stocks in 996 companies held by 20,323 shareholders, deemed as “enemy shares” the government said in a statement. The government said 588 were active firms including 139 listed on the stock exchange.

“The decision will lead to monetization of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force (of) the Enemy Property Act in 1968,” it said.

The government’s move comes as it is casting around for funds to support welfare programmes in the final months before a national election in the summer of 2019.

It is also struggling to meet its target of raising a record 1 trillion rupees ($14.25 billion) from the sale of state assets in the current fiscal year ending in March 2019.

“The government will gain from the sales of enemy shares and the proceeds will be used for development and social welfare of our people,” said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The number of properties with the Custodian of Enemy Property had risen to about 16,000 by last year from 2,100 a few years ago - nearly all taken from Muslim families - and are estimated at more than 1 trillion rupees ($13.76 billion), media reported.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Lottery winner just made more than $5 million in a day in three lucky attempts

Lottery winner just made more than $5 million in a day in three lucky attempts
India sits with Taliban for the first time in multilateral meeting for peace

India sits with Taliban for the first time in multilateral meeting for peace
One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day