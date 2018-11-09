Policy for Overseas Pakistanis to be introduced before completion of 100 days: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed has said that formal National Policy for Overseas Pakistanis would be formulated before completion of 100 days of the incumbent government.



In reply to a supplementary question during the question hour in Senate, the minister said that conducive environment would be ensured for Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country.

He said that focus would be put on creating more opportunities for skilled Pakistani labourers outside the country.

Replying on behalf of Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, he said that there was no formal National Policy for Overseas Pakistanis at present and Ministry was in process of formulation of `National Emigration and Welfare Policy for overseas Pakistanis’.

The initial draft of the policy has been prepared and would be introduced before completion of 100 days, he maintained.