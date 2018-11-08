Thu November 08, 2018
World

AFP
November 8, 2018

'Go live somewhere else': Virat Kohli rant sparks backlash

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has provoked a social media storm after telling a critic to leave the country for criticising his batting.

Kohli told the Indian fan to "go and live somewhere else" in a video on his newly-launched personal app, in which he responded to comments from the public.

The fan had said Kohli was "overrated" and less enjoyable to watch than his English and Australian counterparts, prompting a frosty response.

"Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don´t mind you not liking me but I don´t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

His outburst prompted a backlash on social media from cricket lovers across India.

"Virat Kohli´s statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into," wrote prominent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Twitter.

"Kohli is highly arrogant and that is one trait which is his Achilles heel," tweeted another user.

