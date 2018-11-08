Here’s a look at India’s record-breaking Diwali night that shone the brightest last night

India broke another World record this month with as much as three hundred thousand oil lamps that glazed the country on Diwali this year.



India shone the brightest last night on a Diwali occasion as people lit the country in a combined attempt with 301,152 clay oil lamps on the banks of a river.

These beautiful scenes were captured during the celebration of the festival of lights in the northern city of Ayodhya— where the lamps glistened for five minutes beside the Sarayu river.

Diwali is celebrated among Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains and coincides with the Hindu new year, and goes on from November 5 to November 9 to symbolically embrace the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The festive broke the 2016 world record of around 190,000 set in a neighboring region, making it to Guinness World Records.

Earlier this month, India launched its World’s tallest statue in the western state of Gujrat, which being 182m (600ft) high, overtook the Statue of Liberty.