Pakistan’s Usman Shinwari signed up for BBL’18 by Renegades

Melbourne Renegades have signed Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari for Big Bash League this summer.



The 24-year-old Pakistani pacer has played at ODI and T20I series against Australia. He will be available for the first seven matches of the tournament.

Nottinghamshire’s Harry Gurney is also signed up for Big Bash League to replace Shinwari for the next seven matches of the tournaments. Gurney, 32, is also a left arm bowler. He previously played T20I and ODI for England.

"I have watched the Big Bash with interest in recent years and I've been impressed with the quality of the competition," Shinwari said.

He also added that he is hoping to bring something different for the team with his bowling and help Renegades towards wins.

Shinwari made his international debut against Sri Lanka in 2013 and played his most recent T20 match against New Zealand on November 4.

Renegades’ management officially announced signing Shinwari and Gurney in a Twitter post. Renegades coach Andrew McDonald said signing Shinwari and Gurney for the tournament will balance out the team.

“We wanted to add in a left arm seam option to provide some added variation to our attack and Harry and Usman will certainly provide that,” McDonald said.

“They’ll complement our bowling unit really well and give us plenty of options throughout the innings.”

The eighth season of Big Bash will start from December 19 till February 17, 2019.