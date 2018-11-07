Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the first One-day International here on Wednesday (today).



The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 4:00 pm.

There will be ball-by-ball coverage of the match by thenews.com.pk.

Pakistan crushed New Zealand 3-0 in the preceding Twenty20 series on Sunday.

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said a tough opponent in New Zealand - ranked third to Pakistan’s fifth in one-day standings — will help the team build for next year’s World Cup in England.

“New Zealand is a good team of this format but we have momentum of the Twenty20 series so we must win this series and that will help towards building towards the World Cup,” AFP quoted Ahmed as saying.

The last two matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and in Dubai on Sunday.

AFP adds

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played down the winning streak against Pakistan, saying it will be a new series.“It’s a new series and a fresh start,” said Williamson. “I guess it’s a nice statistic to have but at the end of the day, come tomorrow, its a new series.”

Williamson praised Pakistan as a limited over side.“They are always a strong side and no matter the format,” said Williamson. “They have a lot of depth. We simply know they have been here for some time and they know these conditions and they have had lots of success.

“We are in here for a tough battle.”While Pakistan have a fully fit squad to choose from, New Zealand have lost Corey Anderson to a heel injury. They will welcome pace spearhead Trent Boult who missed the Twenty20 series due to personal reasons while also adding batsman George Worker and spinner Ajaz Patel (as a cover for injured Todd Astle) in the squad.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, George Worker