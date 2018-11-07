Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years
FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

Sports

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the first One-day International here on Wednesday (today).

The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 4:00 pm.

There will be ball-by-ball coverage of the match by thenews.com.pk. 

Pakistan crushed New Zealand 3-0 in the preceding Twenty20 series on Sunday.

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said a tough opponent in New Zealand - ranked third to Pakistan’s fifth in one-day standings — will help the team build  for next year’s World Cup in England.

“New Zealand is a good team of this format but we have momentum of the Twenty20 series so we must win this series and that will help towards building towards the World Cup,” AFP quoted Ahmed as saying.

The last two matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and in Dubai on Sunday.

AFP adds

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played down the winning streak against Pakistan, saying it will be a new series.“It’s a new series and a fresh start,” said Williamson. “I guess it’s a nice statistic to have but at the end of the day, come tomorrow, its a new series.”

Williamson praised Pakistan as a limited over side.“They are always a strong side and no matter the format,” said Williamson. “They have a lot of depth. We simply know they have been here for some time and they know these conditions and they have had lots of success.

“We are in here for a tough battle.”While Pakistan have a fully fit squad to choose from, New Zealand have lost Corey Anderson to a heel injury. They will welcome pace spearhead Trent Boult who missed the Twenty20 series due to personal reasons while also adding batsman George Worker and spinner Ajaz Patel (as a cover for injured Todd Astle) in the squad.

Teams:

 Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, George Worker

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20
Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series trophy unveiling ceremony held in UAE

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series trophy unveiling ceremony held in UAE
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China