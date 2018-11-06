Civil society urged to join protest against govt-TLP agreement

KARACHI: Rights activist Jibran Nasir called for a protest on Wednesday against the government’s decision of reaching a controversial agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the aftermath of protests held across the country after Asia Bibi’s acquittal.



The high court advocate turned to social media to urge members of the civil society to speak out against the government’s agreement with the far-right group, at Karachi Press Club tomorrow (Wednesday).

He further revealed that the demands will be put in front of the state through the People’s Resistance Forum.

“Tomorrow at 4pm Press Club Karachi Civil society activists through the People's Resistance Forum will be putting forth their demands to the Govt in relation to the condemnable agreement it signed with TLP and will also be announcing our legal way forward. Please join to support,” read his tweet.

Moreover, Nasir went on to urge citizens from varying backgrounds to come out in support of the cause.

“We invite artists, students, activists & citizens from all walks of life to come and register your protest 7 Nov Wednesdat 4pm Karachi Press Club. Let us unite our voices to demand action against Khadim Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri. #IStandWithSupremeCourt #JusticeForAsia #BanTLP,” he stated further.

Last week, the demonstrations across the country had come to a halt following an agreement signed between the religious political group and the government.

The agreement had urged the state to not object to the review petition regarding the placement of Asia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The agreed-upon point resulted in a public outcry among civil society members who demanded justice for the Catholic woman acquitted last week after a Supreme Court verdict in a blasphemy case.