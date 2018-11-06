China, Saudi aid helped control country's balance-of-payment plight: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Finance Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the country presently has a void of $12 billion for which half of the aid was provided by Saudi Arabia while the other $6 billion was funded by China.

Addressing a presser alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader revealed that the country is now out of the balance-of-payment crisis.

Furthermore, he revealed that a top delegation is scheduled to visit China on November 9 adding that it will be inclusive of the State Bank governor and the aim of the visit would be to settle features in reference to balance of outflows in China.

Expressing his disappointment over the public’s row over an unstable economy while adding that the government has undertaken multiple measures to elevate the exports in the country, further mentioning that their emphasis was to bring a lasting stability.

On the other hand, FM Qureshi objected that every foreign tour made by officials should be not result into a probe by the public regarding what the government is bringing in, adding that: "Some other things are also achieved during [foreign] visits,"