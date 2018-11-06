Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series trophy unveiling ceremony held in UAE

ABU DHABI: A simple and graceful ceremony of unveiling the trophy for a three-match series of One-day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand was held here on Tuesday.

After a one-sided Twenty20 International series, Pakistan will face New Zealand in the ODI series starting on Wednesday ( November 7). The first match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match will start at 4:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan won the T20I series, which ended on Sunday, 3-0. The No.1 T20 side in the world secured a 47-run victory in the final game to win their 11th consecutive series in the shortest format of the game.

Corey Anderson has been ruled out of the ODI with a heel injury which kept him out of the third T20I as well. It has been reported that Todd Astle will also miss the first ODI and it is unclear whether he will be fit enough to come back later in the series.

New Zealand is already without their regulars Martin Guptill and Mitchell Santner. Tom Latham is expected to open the innings with Colin Munro in the absence of Guptill.

With all these injury concerns, the Kane Williamson's side will be under some pressure going into this one-day series.

Pakistan will be playing their first ODI since the Asia Cup 2018. Mohammad Hafeez is back in the one-day side after strong performances in the Tests and T20Is. Imad Wasim too was called back in the side following his comeback in the T20 format for Pakistan.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Mohammad Amir is still out of the side, so the pressure will be on Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan to deliver.

The Abu Dhabi pitch produced some good games of cricket during the Asia Cup, even though the matches were not high-scoring. The wicket is expected to be slow and should favor the spinners.

The team batting first is likely to have an advantage. The weather will be hot and dry throughout the day, with little dew available during the evening.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20
Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Foakes debut leads England revival in Sri Lanka Test

Foakes debut leads England revival in Sri Lanka Test
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China