PM Imran, Gen. Bajwa discuss national security, China trip

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House office.



General Bajwa and Pm Imran Khan discussed national security and various issues including recent security developments and PM's China trip.

The meeting held ahead of an important National Security Council meet, convened today to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the country after the Asia Bibi acquittal in blasphemy case.

This is the first NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan.



The prime minister will also brief the top civil and military brass of his China visit and meetings with Chinese leadership and Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev.

The PM returned to Islamabad last night after a four-day extensive visit of China where he also spoke at the opening ceremony of China International Import Expo as the keynote speaker.

Demonstrations broke across country after the Supreme Court freed Asia Bibi from blasphemy charges paralysing the major cities.

Later, the government cut a deal with Tehreek-e-Labbaik to end the protests.