Qaim Ali Shah refuses to appear before NAB in illegal allotment case

KARACHI: Former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah has refused to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the illegal allotment case.



Sources said the anti-graft body is investigating embezzlement in Malir Development Authority land and the Qaim Ali Shah was summoned today (Monday) to record his statement.

Shah refused to appear before the NAB and raised reservations over the bureau's investigating officer, saying the NAB officer was targeting him over personal enmity.

The former CM said he would first move to court and later record his statement.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating the illegal allotment of land in Malir Development Authority.

A source at NAB informs that Qaim Ali Shah was summoned to record his statement as his name appears in one of the three reports developed for this case.