Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top in first Bangladesh Test

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Pace bowler Tendai Chatara and spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each to put Zimbabwe on top in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.

Chatara claimed 3-19 and Raza grabbed 3-35 as Zimbabwe bowled out the hosts for 143 runs after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to end the visitors´ first innings on 282 in the morning.

Zimbabwe, who pocketed a 139-run first innings lead, were 0-1 at stumps on the second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, scoring an unbeaten 41 runs while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made 31.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh recover briefly from 19-4 before he fell to Kyle Jarvis, who claimed 2-28 to play his part in the demolition act.

Zimbabwe gained the upper hand early on when in-form opener Imrul Kayes dragged a Chatara delivery onto his stumps for five in the fourth over of the innings.

The hosts then lost three wickets in nine balls.

Opener Liton Das followed Imrul on nine, giving a catch to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed a caught behind appeal against Nazmul Hossain (five) off fast bowler Chatara.

After Chatara bowled stand-in skipper Mahmudullah for nought in the same over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque shared 30 runs for the fifth wicket to momentarily halt the damage.

Sikandar Raza removed Mominul for 11 before Mushfiqur´s dismissal in the first over of the final session exposed the Bangladesh tail.

Mehidy Hasan´s 21 runs proved inadequate with Bangladesh being dismissed for less than 200 runs in seven consecutive Test innings.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul dominated the opening session, adding four wickets to his overnight haul of two to end Zimbabwe´s innings before lunch, after the visitors resumed the second day´s play on 236 for five.

Overnight batsman Peter Moor was not out 63 with Taijul wreaking havoc at the other end.

Zimbabwe remained unscathed for nearly an hour but lost their remaining wickets in a rush after Taijul broke through the resistance of Regis Chakabva (28).

A brilliant reflex catch by Nazmul at short leg broke Chakabva´s 60-run partnership with Moor for the sixth wicket.

Taijul then removed Wellington Masakadza, who was caught behind for five, and Kyle Jarvis for four to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam trapped Brandon Mavuta leg-before for three to hasten Zimbabwe´s collapse.

Taijul also claimed the final wicket of Chatara, who was caught by Das at slip.

Moor, unbeaten on 37 overnight, was left stranded after making his fourth Test fifty and first overseas. His half-century came off 192 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

South Africa crush Australia in first ODI

South Africa crush Australia in first ODI
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score
'No idea' on 2019 French Open status, says Federer

'No idea' on 2019 French Open status, says Federer
PCB chief Ehsan Mani congratulates Pakistan team

PCB chief Ehsan Mani congratulates Pakistan team
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?