Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After years in the dark, Gaza´s power woes ease

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories- The lights are going back on in the Gaza Strip, in a rare piece of positive news from the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

In recent days, residents say they have received up to 16 hours of mains electricity a day, compared with as little as four previously.

UN humanitarian officials report an average of between nine and 11 hours per day since October 25.

It is the result of a landmark six-month deal, part of efforts to end unrest along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip that has raised fears of a fourth war since 2008.

The deal emerged amid ongoing indirect negotiations between the strip´s Islamist rulers Hamas and Israel, mediated by the UN and Egypt, in hopes of reaching a long-term truce.

The fuel agreement, whose first deliveries arrived on October 9, has provided the most power to Gaza residents in years.

The tentative results are showing in the enclave´s beleaguered economy: companies able to work longer, restaurant costs falling, and even an increase in ice cream.

Margins are tight for Kamal Fattoum´s two-man box factory in Gaza City and his meagre profits would evaporate if he were to run a generator.

He only uses the heavy equipment needed for the hours he has mains electricity, so his work day had shortened in tandem with Gaza´s dwindling power supply.

The uptick has had an immediate impact.

"Instead of working for four hours we can work for eight or more," he explained.

- Abbas opposed -

Last month´s deal sees Qatar pay $60 million for fuel delivered to Gaza´s sole power station.

The deliveries are sent through Israel, which agreed on condition the United Nations monitors them to avoid interference by Hamas, which it accuses of diverting humanitarian aid.

The deal was made without the backing of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank and run by president Mahmud Abbas.

Abbas lost control of Gaza to Hamas in a 2007 near civil war, prompting Israel´s crippling blockade it says is necessary to keep the Islamist movement that has called for its destruction from obtaining weapons or materials to make them.

Egypt had also kept its border with Gaza mostly closed in recent years before opening it in May.

UN officials and rights groups have called for the blockade to be lifted, saying it has helped impoverish the two million people stuck in the cramped enclave.

Hamas-backed border protests and clashes that began on March 30 have led to more than 200 Palestinians and one Israeli being killed.

International powers have traditionally sought Abbas´s support before carrying out aid programmes in Gaza, but he opposed this agreement, saying it legitimises Hamas´s rule.

He has also imposed punitive measures on Gaza.

Unable to get Abbas to back the deal, UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov and others worked around him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley

Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley
Egypt says 19 militants killed in security operation after attack on Christians

Egypt says 19 militants killed in security operation after attack on Christians
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?