Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that Pakistan’s government caved in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving the country.
Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s gov caves in to extremist demands to bar #AsiaBibi from leaving Pak, after she was acquitted of blasphemy- effectively signing her death warrant."
She went on to say, "Still hoping there’s some plan afoot which we don’t know about."
The government and protesters' leaders reached an agreement to end three days sit-ins across the country.
As per the five-point agreement:
LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that Pakistan’s government caved in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving the country.
Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s gov caves in to extremist demands to bar #AsiaBibi from leaving Pak, after she was acquitted of blasphemy- effectively signing her death warrant."
She went on to say, "Still hoping there’s some plan afoot which we don’t know about."
The government and protesters' leaders reached an agreement to end three days sit-ins across the country.
As per the five-point agreement:
Comments