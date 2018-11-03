Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

World

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Dog accidentally shoots his master

LAS CRUCES: A New Mexico local was accidentally shot by his own dog, not expecting that leaving his pets with a loaded gun in the backseat would do any harm.

Charlie is still his owner's good dog after the 120-pound Rottweiler-mix accidentally fell on the gun at the back seat, causing the trigger to fire at Sonny Gilligan's direction, right into his back.

Gilligan, with his trio of dogs,   was headed to the desert west of Las Cruces on a   Jackrabbit hunting trip.

The 74-year-old managed to call 911 and was flown to El Paso for intensive care. 

“Charlie got his foot in the trigger of the gun, and I leaned forward, and he slipped off the seat and caught the trigger — and it shot,” Gilligan said, “It was a freak accident, but it’s true, that’s what happened.”

“It went through my ribs my lung and busted up my collarbone on the right side," Gilligan told ABC News. "I had a gaping hole, you know, and a lot of blood there too.”

“The incident left him with three broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken scapula,” Kelly Jameson, a spokesperson for New Mexico's Doña Ana County Sheriff's office, told ABC News.

The dogs were shifted to the  County shelter, but Gilligan insisted to not put them in doggy's jail, not even Charlie.

Gilligan is now recovering at a rehabilitation center. As for Charlie, he is being looked after by Gilligan’s son until the owner is well enough

Comments

