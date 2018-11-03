Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing


ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J. P. Singh and lodged a protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the occupation forces along the Line of Control on November 2 in Bhimbar Sector.

The violations resulted in the death of 22 years old Munazza Bibi, a resident of Pakka Kotha village.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” Foreign office in a press release said.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate it and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 2312 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 35 innocent civilians, while injuring 135 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India continued from the year 2017 when the Indian forces had committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court

Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court
TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace

TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace
State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani

State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?