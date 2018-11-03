Brendon McCullum leaves Lahore Qalandars with ‘fond’ memories

Lahore Qalandars foreign export Brendon MuCullum has parted ways with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise after his unsuccessful stint as the team’s captain.

The former Black Caps captain took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his exit from the franchise.

The hard-hitting batsman thanked Qalandars’ owners and fans for their support.

“A big thank you to Lahore Qalandars for the past two seasons. Today we have parted ways but I leave with fond memories and friendships. I wish you all the best in the future. To the Rana family, a special thank you. Our friendship will always remain,” he wrote.

McCullum led the Qalandars in two editions of the PSL finishing last on the point table on both occasions.

The fourth edition of PSL will start from February 14th, 2019 with eight matches being scheduled to be held in Pakistan.



