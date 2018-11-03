Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Funeral prayers for Maulana Samiul Haq offered in Akora Khattak

Akora Khattak: Funeral prayers for Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam (S) Ameer Maulana Samiul Haq was held at Nowshera's Khushal Khan Degree College on Saturday, a day after he was   assassinated  at his residence     in Rawalpindi. 

A large number of people including senior politicians and religious scholars attended the funerals led Maulana Hamidul Haq, the son of JUI (S) chief.

Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulemai Islam (Fazl) (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP) and other political parties attended the funerals.

Some unidentified attackers  assassinated  Haq during sleep while he was alone at his house in Rawalpindi. He was 82.

The body of the religious leader carried multiple stab wounds. The assailants barged into his house at around 7:00pm and escaped unnoticed. How the assassins managed to broke into the house remains a mystery.

The Maulana was rushed to the nearby Safari Hospital where doctors told the attendants that he had died from excessive bleeding long before reaching the hospital. There were also unconfirmed reports of intense firing in the area at that time.

 Haq's son, Hamidul Haq, told reporters that his father was alone in his bedroom when he was attacked by an assailant, who escaped undetected. 

"My father has been martyred. He was alone at his home. His guard had gone out minutes before the attack and upon his return he saw my father in critical condition," Hamid said.

The motive behind his assassination was not immediately known. The police are investigating why his bodyguard and driver were apparently not there to defend him at the time of the attack.

