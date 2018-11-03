Wrestling stars return to Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel

RIYADH: Some of the biggest stars in WWE are in Saudi Arabia, the stars clashed on Friday at the Crown Jewel extravaganz.

Match ups in Brock Lesnar battling Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship and AJ Styles takes on Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

Wrestling stars such as Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins and AJ Style brawled and snarled in the ring, sending a roar rippling through a soccer stadium packed with thousands of fans in Riyadh´s King Saud University.

With thumping rock music and a dazzling fireworks display, Hulk Hogan, the host for the evening, swaggered to the ring wearing bright yellow sunglasses and a red bandana.

WWE superstars John Cena and Daniel Bryan stayed away from the event, but they offered no public explanation for their decision.

WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base.

It was the second WWE event held in the kingdom this year as part of a 10-year agreement with Saudi Arabia´s General Sports Authority, headed by Turki al-Sheikh, who was present at the event.

The first WWE event in Saudi Arabia was held in western Jeddah city in April, at which the sports authority apologised over a promotional video that showed scantily clad female wrestlers drawing euphoric cheers from men and women alike.