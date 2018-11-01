Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

World

AFP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh photographer denied bail for fourth time

Award-winning photographer-activist Shahidul Alam, who has been held by Bangladeshi authorities for three months in an internationally watched freedom of speech case, has been denied bail for the fourth time, his lawyer said Thursday.

The 63-year-old Alam was arrested on August 5 for making "false" and "provocative" statements on Al Jazeera television and Facebook during student protests. He says he has been beaten while in custody.

A high court in Dhaka took Alam´s latest bail petition request off its hearing list without giving a decision or a reason, his lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told AFP, slamming the action as unjustified.

Alam´s arrest has triggered international protests, with rights groups, UN rights experts, Nobel laureates and hundreds of academics calling for his release.

After three previous bail attempts failed, lawyers launched the latest petition two weeks ago.

"We are very unhappy. There is no justification for detaining a person without trial for three months," Barua said.

He said the detention was "a clear violation" of Alam´s fundamental rights under Bangladesh´s constitution.

Alam´s arrest followed nine straight days of protests by students who blocked Dhaka streets to show their fury at road safety conditions after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

Alam told Al Jazeera the protests were the result of pent-up anger at corruption and an "unelected government... clinging on by brute force."

The photographer is being investigated under Bangladesh´s internet laws which critics say are used to stifle dissent and harass journalists.

Alam, whose work has appeared widely in international media and who founded the renowned Pathshala South Asian Media Institute -- faces a maximum 14 years in jail if convicted. Others were also detained on similar charges during the protests.

The photographer told reporters outside court in August that he had been beaten in police custody so that his tunic needed washing to get the blood out.

The Human Rights Watch group has denounced Bangladesh authorities for targeting activists and journalists instead of prosecuting those who attacked students during the protests.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, used her first statement to raise the attacks and arrests of journalists in Bangladesh.

In recent weeks, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been accused of stifling dissent further by ratifying a controversial new digital security law.

A prominent critic of the government was arrested for defamation last month days after he helped form an opposition coalition. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump reports ´very good´ phone call on trade with China´s Xi

Trump reports ´very good´ phone call on trade with China´s Xi
Japan airline apologises for arrested drunk pilot

Japan airline apologises for arrested drunk pilot
Google CEO and employees walkout of offices to protest sexual harassment cases

Google CEO and employees walkout of offices to protest sexual harassment cases
One 'black box' recovered from Indonesia jet as first funeral held

One 'black box' recovered from Indonesia jet as first funeral held
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans