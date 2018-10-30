American Muslims raise thousands of dollars to help Jews after Pittsburgh shooting

Muslim community in Pittsburgh city of US has raised over $140,000 to help the victims of the shooting that killed 11 Jews at a synagogue.

Posting a video of a press conference by Muslim leaders, a Journalist CJ Werlman wrote "Muslims helping Jews, and Jews helping Muslims is what makes America great!"

Wadi Muhammad of Islamic Center of Pittsburgh said at the media talk :" We just want to know what you need. You know, if it's more money, let us know. If it's people outside your next service, you know protecting you let us know, we will be there.

If you just need somebody to come to the grocery store because you don't feel safe in this city, we will be there.

And I am sure everybody in this room will say the same thing. We are here for the community.

Eleven elderly people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday by a gunman who later told police he "wanted all Jews to die".



