Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China

Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China

World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quake rattles New Zealand as Harry and Meghan visit

WELLINGTON: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central New Zealand Tuesday, where British royals Meghan and Harry are on tour, but officials said it caused no major damage.

The quake was felt in Wellington during a session of parliament, prompting lawmakers to stop deliberations and seek refuge as a precaution.

There was no tsunami threat and the quake was not strongly felt in Auckland, where the touring royals continued with a public walkabout on the city´s waterfront.

Reporters travelling with the couple said they did not feel any tremors during the quake, which the US Geological Survey (USGS) gave a magnitude of 6.1.

New Zealand´s official GeoNet seismic monitoring service said a 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 207 kilometres (128 miles) in the central North Island about 340 kilometres northeast of Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was widely felt across the centre of the country, despite the depth of the epicentre, and urged Kiwis to "check on those around you".

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said there had been no reports of damage or injuries.

"I think some people might be a little nervy and that´s understandable but it´s just a case of following those safety messages and being prepared," he told reporters.

"I think if there was anything major we´d know by now."

Faafoi said proceedings in parliament house were temporarily suspended because of heavy shaking in the building.

"We all felt it in the house, I was in there at the time... and just for the immediate safety of those in the house (the speaker) saw fit to suspend proceedings," he said.

"I think that was the wise thing to do as we felt it quite heavily."

New Zealand lies on the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, which form part of the so-called "Ring of Fire", and experiences up to 15,000 tremors a year.

A shallow 6.3 quake in the South Island city of Christchurch killed 185 people in 2011, while a 7.8 shake slightly further north in 2016 was the second strongest ever recorded in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town

Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town
American Muslims raise thousands of dollars to help Jews after Pittsburgh shooting

American Muslims raise thousands of dollars to help Jews after Pittsburgh shooting
Earth´s wild animal population plummets 60 percent in 44 years: WWF

Earth´s wild animal population plummets 60 percent in 44 years: WWF
PM Imran Khan among leaders from 18 countries to attend China import fair

PM Imran Khan among leaders from 18 countries to attend China import fair
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage