Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt

World

AFP
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deadly storms lash Italy leaving Venice afloat

VENICE: At least three people died Monday in Italy as fierce winds and rains lashed much of the country and caused waters in the canal-ringed city of Venice to reach historic high levels.

Two people were killed when a tree fell on their car not far from Rome, and a young man in the Naples region also died after being hit by a falling tree, according to authorities.

In Venice, rain-soaked tourists were barred from an inundated St. Mark´s Square where local authorities said the "acqua alta" (high water) peaked at 156 centimetres (61 inches) by early afternoon, the elevated wooden platforms, usually placed on main passageways in the Renaissance city were not enough to ensure safe passage in the low-lying square.

Families carried children on their shoulders through the surrounding streets. While some tourists donned thigh-high wellies, others had opted to take off their shoes and wade through the water.

The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence´s historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.

Nearly all of northern Italy was on alert due to the violent storms with wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour and the rainfall in some places equivalent to the amount of rain that falls over several months.

Luca Zaia, head of the Veneto region, said he was worried that the situation could be worse than the huge floods in 2010.

"The ground is already saturated with water, the rivers are full and due to sirocco (a strong hot wind from Northern Africa), the sea is not absorbing (the waters), he said.

In the north all the schools in Veneto were closed as well as in Genoa and Rome.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
President Arif Alvi, Erdogan attend inauguration of Grand Int'l Airport in Istanbul

President Arif Alvi, Erdogan attend inauguration of Grand Int'l Airport in Istanbul
Pirates seize eight Polish crew, three others from ship off Nigeria coast

Pirates seize eight Polish crew, three others from ship off Nigeria coast
Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry commoner

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry commoner
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan
Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah
Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage