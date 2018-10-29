Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

SRK roped in for India's first astronaut biopic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is confirmed to appear in the biopic of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma who is hailed as the first Indian to have gone in space.

The film is titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha tentatively, that takes its name from the famous incident in which the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh Sharma as to how India looked like from space, to which he replied “Saare Jahan Se Acha [The best in the world]", quoting Iqbal’s popular verse.

It has been reported that Bhumi Pednekar will star in for the film opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film’s script has been penned by Anjum Rajabali and will be directed by Mahesh Mathai.

Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to step into space when he boarded the Russian spacecraft Soyuz T-11for eight days in 1984, during which he carried out experiments and conducted an Earth observation program concentrating  India. He’s also said to be the first astronaut to have practiced yoga in space.

The shooting for the film is slated to commence in Feb/March next year. 

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Halloween rules box office for second week
No clash after all: Here are the dates for the two upcoming Bollywood weddings
WATCH: Cat shows models how the catwalk is done during Turkish fashion show

Halloween rules box office for second week
Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage