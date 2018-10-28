Sun October 28, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Trump trolled on latest ‘umbrella’ video

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is being trolled heavily on a latest video which showed him struggling to close his umbrella while boarding the plane of Air Force One.

However, he left the umbrella at the entrance of the plane after he failed to close it.

“The American leader held the waterproof covering himself to protect his mane from the wet weather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that afternoon. With the world watching, Trump nonchalantly tossed the canopy to the side as cameras captured it roll in the windy conditions,” a foreign news agency reported.

Another member of his team dashed up the stairs after him and dodged the large umbrella to walk through the door. A Secret Service agent later picked up the waterproof cover.

But it didn't stop people making fun of the president online.

One user sharing the video captioned: " It's really all you need to know about him in a single image."

“Trump concluded by saying things like this are ‘even worse’ when you're President and just have to watch it happen. Then he went up the stairs to his plane, tried to close his umbrella, couldn't figure out how to do it, so just dropped it. We are in so much trouble,” another said.


