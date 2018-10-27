Cricket is not just a mere sport: Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that cricket is more than a sport for the present generation as it that provides entertainment as well.

The former Indian skipper, in an interview with ANI, said, “Every generation leaves a legacy behind. The present generation grew up with television. They know cricket is not only a game now but also entertainment. Entertainment not only in the sense of batting and bowling but also with their actions.”

Gavaskar further added that because of the advent of television, players now exaggerate their move on the field:

“Today, you see, even if there's an easy catch, fielder dives, just because of television. Today even if there is no chance of run out, you throw the ball &t hat's waste of energy. This throw, by becoming overthrow, sometimes may lead to your loss in the match", he said.

He also went on to commend the players’ fitness levels.

“However, I have no issues with anything else they do, but I do have a problem with their throw. The present generation's fitness and approach is amazing, we really enjoy it. This generation has given us lot of joy with cricket", the former cricket stalwart concluded.