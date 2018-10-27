Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Junior artist molested near Housefull 4 sets

Amidst the #MeToo frenzy in India, another incident has come to light of a junior artist allegedly getting molested near the sets of Housefull 4, on Thursday night.

According to a report by ANI, the female junior artist reveled that she had been subjected to molestation by a man as she was sitting on the film sets earlier this week, accompanied by a colleague.

“I was sitting with a colleague when suddenly two men, Pawan Shetty and Sagar, with four others came and tried to take away my colleague forcefully. When I tried to stop them, Shetty started pushing me and touched me inappropriately,” the accuser revealed to Indian media.

Furthermore, she reported that: “When I started screaming, the production people and actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, came outside. They only gave us the idea that we should call the police. The accused men ran away when they saw the production people and others.”

Reports have further revealed that a First Information Report has been registered against the alleged harassers.

On the other hand, the film’s executive producer Manoj Mitra issued a statement following the incident claiming that all the stars had left when the incident unfolded.

“It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an executive producer, I would like to clarify that the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4, is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot; it took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities. I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot,” he revealed. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark

US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress