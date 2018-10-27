Junior artist molested near Housefull 4 sets

Amidst the #MeToo frenzy in India, another incident has come to light of a junior artist allegedly getting molested near the sets of Housefull 4, on Thursday night.



According to a report by ANI, the female junior artist reveled that she had been subjected to molestation by a man as she was sitting on the film sets earlier this week, accompanied by a colleague.

“I was sitting with a colleague when suddenly two men, Pawan Shetty and Sagar, with four others came and tried to take away my colleague forcefully. When I tried to stop them, Shetty started pushing me and touched me inappropriately,” the accuser revealed to Indian media.

Furthermore, she reported that: “When I started screaming, the production people and actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, came outside. They only gave us the idea that we should call the police. The accused men ran away when they saw the production people and others.”

Reports have further revealed that a First Information Report has been registered against the alleged harassers.

On the other hand, the film’s executive producer Manoj Mitra issued a statement following the incident claiming that all the stars had left when the incident unfolded.

“It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an executive producer, I would like to clarify that the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4, is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot; it took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities. I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot,” he revealed.