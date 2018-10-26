Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

World

APP
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Black Day to be observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK): Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will observe Black Day on Saturday to mark severe protest and indignation against Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir state since this day of October 27, 1947.

The Day is observed as Black Day every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 71 years ago.

Kashmir freedom struggle is already at climax in the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir valley since past over two years after martyrdom of young freedom loving Kashmiri Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian troops on July 8 in 2016.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings at both sides of LoC besides wearing of black bands around the arms by the participants of the scheduled protest rallies to protest against India’s continued forcible occupation.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises with the coordination of the people from various segments of the civil society.

The rally will be addressed by the leading social and political workers and the representatives of various organizations representing all classes of the civil society.

Speakers will highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The scheduled October 27 Black Day rallies will reiterate the demand for early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir without further delay, which India was denying since last 70 years through her traditional hostile and stubborn approach and coercive methods.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister
Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister: official

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister: official
Doctor invents makeup resistant to acid

Doctor invents makeup resistant to acid

Chinese farmer builds an airplane replica

Chinese farmer builds an airplane replica

Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report

Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer