Black Day to be observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK): Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will observe Black Day on Saturday to mark severe protest and indignation against Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir state since this day of October 27, 1947.

The Day is observed as Black Day every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 71 years ago.

Kashmir freedom struggle is already at climax in the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir valley since past over two years after martyrdom of young freedom loving Kashmiri Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian troops on July 8 in 2016.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings at both sides of LoC besides wearing of black bands around the arms by the participants of the scheduled protest rallies to protest against India’s continued forcible occupation.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises with the coordination of the people from various segments of the civil society.

The rally will be addressed by the leading social and political workers and the representatives of various organizations representing all classes of the civil society.

Speakers will highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The scheduled October 27 Black Day rallies will reiterate the demand for early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir without further delay, which India was denying since last 70 years through her traditional hostile and stubborn approach and coercive methods.