Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Business

AFP
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China leads the way as world´s billionaires get even richer

ZURICH: China produced around two new billionaires a week last year as the fortunes of the world´s ultra-rich soared by a record amount, a report said Friday.

Billionaires´ wealth enjoyed its "greatest-ever" increase in 2017, rising 19 percent to $8.9 trillion ($7.8 billion euros) shared among 2,158 individuals, said the report by Swiss banking giant UBS and auditors PwC.

But Chinese billionaires expanded their wealth at nearly double that pace, growing by 39 percent to $1.12 trillion.

"Over the last decade, Chinese billionaires have created some of the world´s largest and most successful companies, raised living standards," said Josef Stadler, head of Ultra High Net Worth at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"But this is just the beginning. China´s vast population, technology innovation and productivity growth combined with government support, are providing unprecedented opportunities for individuals not only to build businesses but also to change people´s lives for the better."

The report said China minted two new billionaires a week in 2017, among more than three a week created in Asia.

In the Americas region, the wealth of billionaires increased at a slower rate of 12 percent, to $3.6 trillion, with the United States creating 53 new billionaires in 2017 compared to 87 five years ago.

Currency appreciation saw European billionaires´ wealth grow 19 percent although the number of billionaires rose by just 4.0 percent to 414.

Wealth transition from just five families accounted for 30 percent of the continent´s wealth expansion, the study said.

It warned of lower economic growth in the United States and China if the trade war between the two countries escalates.

"US and Asia ex-Japan equities could fall by 20 percent from their mid-summer 2018 levels."

 Asia challenging US dominance

For China´s young billionaires "the country´s fundamentals of a huge population and rising technology will continue to offer fertile conditions for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses," the study said.

 There were only 16 Chinese billionaires as recently as 2006.

"Today, only 30 years after the country´s government first allowed private enterprise, they number 373 - nearly one in five of the global total."

It said 97 percent of them are self-made, many of them in sectors such as technology and retail.

Billionaires from Asia, especially in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, are now challenging the traditional dominance of Americans as technology entrepreneurs.

"In 2017, they equalled America´s level of venture capital funding for start-ups, registered four times as many Artificial-Intelligence-related patents and three times as many blockchain and crypto-related patents as their US counterparts."

Ravi Raju, head of Asia Pacific Ultra High Net Worth at UBS Global Wealth Management, said Asia´s billionaires "are young and relentless. They are constantly transforming their companies, developing new business models and shifting rapidly into new sectors."

The report said that globally, self-made billionaires have driven 80 percent of the 40 main breakthrough innovations over the last 40 years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment

Pakistan 10th biggest country in Asia for foreign investment
India’s famous vehicle Maruti Suzuki Omni to be discontinued

India’s famous vehicle Maruti Suzuki Omni to be discontinued
Trade ministers meet in Canada to discuss WTO overhaul

Trade ministers meet in Canada to discuss WTO overhaul
Federal Cabinet approves Rs 1.27 per unit increase in power tariff

Federal Cabinet approves Rs 1.27 per unit increase in power tariff
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'

Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?