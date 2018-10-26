Doctors cannot use mobile phones in KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned use of mobile phone by all the health officials during official hours.



The step was taken by the provincial authorities after some complaints concerning the patient care and doctor’s attention towards their duty.

“All staff (Doctors/Nurses/Technicians and other technical staff in Medical Line) working in hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hereby directed to avoid using Mobile Phone/Internet during official hours,” the notification issued by the health ministry read.



