Fri October 26, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10, the Korean electronic giant's new flagship smartphone, is expected to be launched in February next year.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the new Samsung device will have a new array of color options which may include Black, Grey, Blue, Red,Green and Yellow variants.

The speculations are being made after Samsung CEO DJ Koh told the media last month that the company is going to introduce "very significant" design changes in the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Quoting his own sources, Reliable leaker Steve H. has   confirmed  the rumors about the color options.


