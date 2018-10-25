Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Manushi Chillar trolled for wearing inappropriate dress to airport

Manushi Chillar trolled for wearing inappropriate dress to airport

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property
PM Imran says time not far when Pakistan will be offering loans to other countries

PM Imran says time not far when Pakistan will be offering loans to other countries
Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Sports

AFP
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh call uncapped pacer for Zimbabwe Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh -Bangladesh on Thursday included uncapped fast bowler Khaled Ahmed in their 15-man squad for the two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting November 3 in Sylhet.

The hosts, who were thrashed in their last Test series in the West Indies in July, made five changes in the absence of injured all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and batsman Tamim Iqbal.

Khaled, 26, was selected along with batsman Mohammad Mithun, spinner Nazmul Islam and all-rounder Ariful Haque, who is yet to make his Test debut.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also returned to the Test team after missing out on the West Indies series due to an ankle injury.

Fast bowlers Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan made way for the newcomers.

"We have selected the best available squad because this series is important for us," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters in Chittagong.

Khaled excelled during Bangladesh A team´s tour of Ireland in August, picking up 10 wickets in a five-match one-day series.

The fast bowler celebrated his call-up to the Test team with his maiden 10-wicket haul in a domestic first-class game on Thursday.

"We have been nursing him for quite some time in our high performance unit. He is the quickest of our bowlers," said Minhajul.

Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the side in absence of regular Test skipper Shakib.

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15.

Bangladesh have won just 10 of their 108 Tests since acquiring full status in 2000. They have failed to score 200 runs in any of their last six innings.

Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Khaled Ahmed, Nazmul Islam.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Bravo announces international retirement

Bravo announces international retirement
Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Cricket Australia reappoints chairman ahead of ball-tamper findings

Cricket Australia reappoints chairman ahead of ball-tamper findings
Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Rishi Kapoor's 'wow moment': When he, son Ranbir bumped into Robert De Niro

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?