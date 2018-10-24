tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the World Polio Day has reiterated government’s resolve to ending the polio from the country.
"Our government is fully committed to ending polio in Pakistan. On #WorldPolioDay, I am confident, together with our people, we will achieve a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children," the premier said.
