Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited Headquarters of Royal Saudi Air Force during an official visit of Saudi Arabia.



On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force presented guard of honour to the Air Chief.

During the visit, he met his counterpart, Lieutenant General (Staff) Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Commander Royal Saudi Air Force.

Various matters of bilateral cooperation and professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander Royal Saudi Air Force lauded the strong bond of love and respect between both the brotherly nations and the two air forces.

While showing satisfaction on the current level of cooperation, both the dignitaries agreed to explore new avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation.