Tue October 23, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Tributes pour in after Sana Mir tops ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Tributes have poured in after Sana Mir made history by becoming the first female cricketer from Pakistan to top the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings chart.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings released on Tuesday, it was revealed that Mir had risen to the top of the bowling charts and thus became a pioneer for Pakistani women.

Mir was able to achieve the feat courtesy of strong performances in the recent three-match ICC Women's Championship ODI series against Australia, where the experienced off-spinner bagged seven wickets in three outings.

Naturally, Mir's rise to the top of the rankings became a huge talking point. Pakistan captain Javeria Khan was the first to tweet about the achievement, and since then a flurry of congratulatory messages have flooded in via Twitter. Here's the best of the reaction so far.



Comments

