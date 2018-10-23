Tue October 23, 2018
World

APP
October 23, 2018

Pakistani students delight audience at Peking University’s Cultural Festival

BEIJING: The Pakistani students delighted the Chinese and international audience with the display of stunning cultural performances featuring multiple glimpses of Pakistani culture at the International Cultural Festival held at the Peking University Beijing.

They also set up a booth decorated with traditional Pakistani stuff and posted some beautiful posters depicting different social and cultural activities and historical places in Pakistan.

The cultural festival was organized by Peking University to celebrate its 120th anniversary. The theme of this year festival was “PKU and You, 120 Years and Beyond”.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, President, Community of Pakistani Students, Hamid Chohan, a PhD Mathematics student informed that different cultural activities were performed by our students.

He said a large number of students visited Pakistani booth and showed a keen interest in different traditional activities particularly ‘Mehndi’.

Pakistani students also briefed the visitors about games like Ludo and hockey and served them with Samosa and Biryani.

Pakistani students also mesmerized the audience with their eleven-minutes stunning stage performance containing all the regional dances of Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, KPK and Punjab.

Two Chinese students also danced on Pakistani music tunes showing the Pak-Chinese all-weather friendship and enhanced cultural bonds, he added.

Currently, around 35Pakistani students were enrolled in different programs at the Peking University, one of oldest higher education institution in China.

The students of more than 65 countries participated in the mega event mainly comprised three categories including booth decoration, food fiesta and stage performance. The Pakistani students participated in the entire event.

The Peking University first held its international cultural festival in 2004 and has made it a 15-year long tradition.

