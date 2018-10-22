Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka arrests cricket official over $5.5m fraud

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police arrested a top cricket board official Monday over a $5.5 million fraud involving the sale of television rights for the ongoing England tour of the island, a spokesman said.

Ruwan Gunasekera said the chief financial officer at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Nandika Dissanayake, was taken into custody as the main suspect in the bank fraud after the board filed a complaint two weeks ago.

He said Dissanayake had already siphoned $183,000 due to SLC from Sony TV for television rights for the recently concluded South African tour.

Dissanayake then attempted to steal another $5.5 million due to SLC from the sale of television rights for the current England tour when he was caught.

"We will take the suspect before a magistrate tomorrow and carry out further investigations," Gunasekera said.

The board is currently auditing its accounts following the discovery of the fraud.

The England tour will continue till November 27.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan beaten again as Australia complete 3-0 whitewash in women’s ODI series

Pakistan beaten again as Australia complete 3-0 whitewash in women’s ODI series
Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest
Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters

Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters
Herath to retire after first Test against England

Herath to retire after first Test against England
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment