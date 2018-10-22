Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters

BEIT LAHIA, Palestinian Territories: On one of the world´s most polluted coastlines, 30 young Palestinians dive head first into the sea off the Gaza Strip, their minds filled with dreams of Olympic glory.

Aged between 11 and 16, they make up a rare swimming club in the Palestinian enclave, and perhaps its only mixed-sex one.

Coach Amjad Tantish talks through a warm-up before they race from the trash-strewn beach into the sea as he continues to bark instructions.

Conditions are far from perfect; the waves make serious training difficult and they have little equipment.

But Tantish explained that there are no free public swimming pools in the Gaza Strip, so they had to brave the sea.

"We lack even the simplest equipment such as goggles and swimsuits," he said. "We don´t have any funding."

The Mediterranean hugs the entire 40 kilometre (25 mile) western border of the Gaza Strip, but almost no one enters its waters.

The desperate shortage of energy and lack of sanitation infrastructure mean around 100 million litres of poorly treated sewage are pumped into the sea every day, according to the United Nations.

In the worst spots along the shore the sea is tinted brown.

More than 95 percent of tap water is polluted, and water-related diseases are the primary cause of child mortality in Gaza, according to the World Health Organization.

The UN says the situation has come about mainly because of Israel´s crippling land and sea blockade of Gaza, warning recently the enclave is "imploding".

Israel says the measures are necessary to isolate Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza and with which it has fought three wars since 2008.

It accuses the group of squandering international aid on arms and fortifications.

Israel has seized dozens of diving suits and other swimming aids it says Hamas was seeking to smuggle into Gaza for military purposes.

For those still willing to get wet, environmental experts say the water near Beit Lahia in northern Gaza has the lowest rates of pollution.

And so the team train there a few times a week, helping to fuel their dreams.

Tantish says the squad dreams of competing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, though he knows that is improbable.

Even getting a visa to leave Gaza via Israel is an almost insurmountable hurdle.

"We have many opportunities to participate in outdoor training camps and in Arab competitions, but travel is a major obstacle," he said.

The Palestine Olympic Committee sent only six athletes to the 2016 Games.

Four of those, including the two swimmers, were invited to attend despite not meeting the minimum requirements.

But even they had regular access to pools and neither were based in Gaza.

Abdul Rahman, 15, said he hopes to become a "hero and achieve first place in international competitions".

Mixed-gender activities are rare in conservative Gaza, particularly in the sporting arena.

The girls mostly wear long black swim trousers and red blouses, with their heads largely uncovered.

Tantish, 42, said in the past it "was not an acceptable idea, we faced many difficulties and troubles."

Now, he said, attitudes have changed.

"Families drop their daughters off to practice swimming and the proportion of women reached 30 percent."

Rania, 32, was walking with her husband along the beach but stopped to watch the swimming.

"I don´t think being religious stops our girls from being like other people or from having this beautiful ambition," she said.

Most of the girls joining this year decided to get involved at their own initiative, Tantish said.

Ruqiya, 14, said she loves the atmosphere at the club.

"I started learning to swim three years ago and recently I joined the team. My family supports me and I train and play with my friends in the sea."

She dreams of becoming a professional: "We want a large swimming pool especially to train for the Olympics."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest
Herath to retire after first Test against England

Herath to retire after first Test against England
Sri Lanka includes ambidextrous bowler in T20 squad

Sri Lanka includes ambidextrous bowler in T20 squad
Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to tackle match-fixing

Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to tackle match-fixing
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding