Murad invites German businessmen to invest in Sindh energy sector

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh is the land of opportunities and the provincial government has created one-window facility for investors at Public Private Partnership Unit.



This, he said while addressing the inaugural session of German Investors Conference “Made in Pakistan with German Engineering” organized by German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GPCCI) at a local hotel.

He said that Sindh has vast investment opportunities in different sectors such as energy, including renewable and fossil fuel, infrastructures, agriculture - corporate farming, textile, city design, heavy engineering, public transport, pharmaceutical and in various other sectors.

He said that Sindh has a vast wind corridor at Jhimpir and Gharo near Karachi. It has a potential of producing 50,000 MW wind energy but “we are producing 1035 MW from 20 projects and for projects which under installation process would produce another 200 MW,” he said.

He added that the provincial government was working on solar energy for which the entire Sindh is available where solar panels could be installed for power generation. Smart, Mini, micro grids in rural areas could be established under PPP mode. “We are establishing a 50 MW solar power project with a model grid connectivity at Majhand, Distt Sehwan,” he said and added in such projects there were vast investment opportunities.

Talking about coal energy, chief minister said that the Sindh province has vast coal reserves and, in their exploitation, - means mining and power generation the German experts have played their role.

“We are developing special economic zones and invite German companies to establish their factories here,” he said and added his government would extend full support to German firms establish their factories here. “The theme of the conference has really made me glad- “Made in Pakistan with German Engineering- now time has come to materialize this theme,” he said and added this conference would bring German investors here in Karachi.

Mr Shah appreciated Qazi Sajid Ali, President GPCCI for organizing such a conference here in Karachi. “Karachi is hub of trade and industry with facilities of seaport, airport, rail network and goods transport facilities and availability of skilled and unskilled labour,” he said and added that these features were pretty enough to ensure good returns.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, German Consul General in Karachi Mr Eugene Wollfarth, Senior Ministerial Consellor from Tha Bavarian Satte Ministry of Economic Affairs, Media, Energy & Technooy, Munich Mr Ulrich Konstantin Rieger and others.