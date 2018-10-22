Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Critically acclaimed Indian author Chetan Bhagat, whose novels ‘2 States’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’ amongst several others had gone on to garner massive success, is of late under the radar as he was accused by a female author Ira Trivedi of sexual harassment.



What began as a stand against oppression quickly turned into an ugly battle between both the parties, with Chetan Bhagat releasing the email trail with Ira.

In response, Ira Trivedi has also released the email exchange she had with Chetan, who had alleged her of wanting to kiss him.

Below is snapshot of email Chetan claimed to receive from Ira:

In response , according to Ira, this is what Chetan replied:

“Ya, I dunno, just had so much to catch up on, so much to shop and just never got around to it. but spent a lot of time with my ex yoga teacher, and that was q transformative (sic) , so discuss things. he (sic) is a Canadian guy, q (sic) a dude and v (sic) modern approach to life...sort of helps me a lot. I have to go to Pune tomo (sic) for Anusha’s bday (sic), be the good hubby and host etc...hope I survive.

Miss you… aww thanks

Kiss you hmm… really. figure of speech or something changing around here?

good you have your edits. something (sic) to do…”

To which, Ira replied:

“That’s nice ... On yeah..bday tomo. Im (sic) sure it will e (sic) awesome...don’t worry. She ll kove u (sic) for it

Well I had my plate full w (sic) some articles for a couple of inti (sic) publications and I kinda was up and running w (sic) novel and now back to this. Not in the mood really to work on this...Plus diwali stuff starting w (sic) parties and all that... ok be good...I cant wait to hear about yoga teacher situation.”

Chetan Bhagat had responded:

“ya he’s patrick...started doing yoga with him only, in hk (sic) . for a couple of years was really into it. became (sic) his friend more than teacher now, so he asks me for guidance about his issues - calls me a v (sic) practical person - i (sic) open up about my life to him..like that we r (sic) the same age. he’s obv v (sic) fit and hot too btw (sic). ya nice to meet people with different perspective. nice to just be out, india gets to me sometimes, eve tho (sic) i love it.- u dodged the k (sic) question.”

Ira clarified her stance of using “miss you kiss you” at the end of the email as a figure of speech. Moreover, she writes:

“His conduct is not just inappropriate, but illegal as well. His attempts to kiss me and proposition me and his groping of my friend amounts to offences under Sections 509 and 354A of the IPC. His tweets and online statements about my allegations fall under sections of Sections 354D and Section 503 of the IPC. Further he has selectively produced my personal e-mail trail in a manner which is completely out of context and has made a public statement stating that I am trying to run a motivated, fake attack and smear campaign against him. With the magnitude of outreach that he has on social media it has resulted in lowering my reputation. Chetan Bhagat is being served with a legal notice regarding the same by my counsel on my behalf.”

Ira Trivedi is the author of 10 Minute Yoga Solution and founder of Namami Yoga.