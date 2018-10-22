Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Critically acclaimed Indian author Chetan Bhagat, whose novels ‘2 States’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’ amongst several others had gone on to garner massive success, is of late under the radar as he was accused by a female author Ira Trivedi of sexual harassment.

What began as a stand against oppression quickly turned into an ugly battle between both the parties, with Chetan Bhagat releasing the email trail with Ira.

In response, Ira Trivedi has also released the email exchange she had with Chetan, who had alleged her of wanting to kiss him.

Below is snapshot of email Chetan claimed to receive from Ira:

In response , according to Ira, this is what Chetan replied:

“Ya, I dunno, just had so much to catch up on, so much to shop and just never got around to it. but spent a lot of time with my ex yoga teacher, and that was q transformative (sic) , so discuss things. he (sic) is a Canadian guy, q (sic) a dude and v (sic) modern approach to life...sort of helps me a lot. I have to go to Pune tomo (sic) for Anusha’s bday (sic), be the good hubby and host etc...hope I survive.

Miss you… aww thanks

Kiss you hmm… really. figure of speech or something changing around here?

good you have your edits. something (sic) to do…”

To which, Ira replied:

“That’s nice ... On yeah..bday tomo. Im (sic) sure it will e (sic) awesome...don’t worry. She ll kove u (sic) for it

Well I had my plate full w (sic) some articles for a couple of inti (sic) publications and I kinda was up and running w (sic) novel and now back to this. Not in the mood really to work on this...Plus diwali stuff starting w (sic) parties and all that... ok be good...I cant wait to hear about yoga teacher situation.”

Chetan Bhagat had responded:

“ya he’s patrick...started doing yoga with him only, in hk (sic) . for a couple of years was really into it. became (sic) his friend more than teacher now, so he asks me for guidance about his issues - calls me a v (sic) practical person - i (sic) open up about my life to him..like that we r (sic) the same age. he’s obv v (sic) fit and hot too btw (sic). ya nice to meet people with different perspective. nice to just be out, india gets to me sometimes, eve tho (sic) i love it.- u dodged the k (sic) question.”

Ira clarified her stance of using “miss you kiss you” at the end of the email as a figure of speech. Moreover, she writes:

“His conduct is not just inappropriate, but illegal as well. His attempts to kiss me and proposition me and his groping of my friend amounts to offences under Sections 509 and 354A of the IPC. His tweets and online statements about my allegations fall under sections of Sections 354D and Section 503 of the IPC. Further he has selectively produced my personal e-mail trail in a manner which is completely out of context and has made a public statement stating that I am trying to run a motivated, fake attack and smear campaign against him. With the magnitude of outreach that he has on social media it has resulted in lowering my reputation. Chetan Bhagat is being served with a legal notice regarding the same by my counsel on my behalf.”

Ira Trivedi is the author of 10 Minute Yoga Solution and founder of Namami Yoga. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Four earthquakes strike off Canada’s west coast

Four earthquakes strike off Canada’s west coast
Biopic tribute to slain war reporter Marie Colvin as journalism comes ´under attack´

Biopic tribute to slain war reporter Marie Colvin as journalism comes ´under attack´
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
Turkey vows to reveal ´naked truth´ over Khashoggi death

Turkey vows to reveal ´naked truth´ over Khashoggi death
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding