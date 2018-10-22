Nasir Jamshed's 10-year ban upheld by independent adjudicator

LAHORE: Justice (R) Mian Hamid Farooq, the independent adjudicator hearing the appeal filed by Nasir Jamshed against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal has upheld the verdict earlier handed out to him by the cricket board.

The 10-year ban imposed on Nasir Jamshed has been found to be 'perfectly justified' and shall continue to remain in force, the adjudicator announced.

The two additional sanctions imposed by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal regarding,

A: Inclusion of Nasir in the list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders:

B: Not to be given an important role in the management or administration of cricket have been set aside as they fall outside the confines provided under Article 6.2 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

PCB's fight against corruption in the game will continue and it will take all necessary steps in order to root out corruption at all levels, the statement said.