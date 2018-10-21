Sun October 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 21, 2018

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

DHAKA: Opener Imrul Kayes smashed a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 in the first of three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Kayes shared a record 127-run stand in Dhaka with all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin for the seventh wicket as the hosts recovered from 139-6 to post a competitive score.

Saifuddin made 50 off 69 balls -- his maiden half-century in his fourth ODI.

Imrul, who struck 13 fours and six sixes, was also involved in a decent 71-run fourth-wicket stand with Mohammad Mithun (37) after skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis claimed four wickets while Tendai Chatara returned 3-55.

