Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

DHAKA: Opener Imrul Kayes smashed a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 in the first of three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Kayes shared a record 127-run stand in Dhaka with all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin for the seventh wicket as the hosts recovered from 139-6 to post a competitive score.
Saifuddin made 50 off 69 balls -- his maiden half-century in his fourth ODI.
Imrul, who struck 13 fours and six sixes, was also involved in a decent 71-run fourth-wicket stand with Mohammad Mithun (37) after skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first.
Pace bowler Kyle Jarvis claimed four wickets while Tendai Chatara returned 3-55.
