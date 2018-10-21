Uber driver arrested on harassment charges released on bail

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Sunday accepted the bail plea of Uber driver who was arrested the other day over harassment charges after a young female student of a medical college jumped from his cab.



The police presented him before the court, which accepted his bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

The incident took place on Sunday near Aisha Bawany main Shara-e-Faisal on Sunday within the limits of Saddar police station. Police officials said that the girl remained unhurt as the car was slowly moving when she jumped from the car.

Following the incident, scores of people gathered at the spot. The crowd later shifted the victim and the Uber driver to the Saddar police station. The Police registered an FIR No. 272/18 under Section 354 on behalf of the victim against the Uber driver, namely Zulfiqar who is in his middle ages.

The SHO Saddar Police Station, Shabbir Haider, identified the girl as H*, who is 22-year-old and is a fourth year student of the Dow Medical College.

The SHO said the girl in her initial statement told the police that she jumped from the car after she felt the cab driver was taking a wrong turn and was trying to harass her. The police have taken the driver into custody and recorded his statement as well.

The driver while defending himself told the police that the young lady had booked the cab from main University Road for Saddar but she continued to change her destination while on the way. “She changed her destination multiple times and suddenly jumped while I was going to take a turn on her demand,” the driver told the police.

“I am not telling a lie as everything is on the record including the changes in the destinations.”

The officer said the case has been registered while further investigations are underway.