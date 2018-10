Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat in first ODI against Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Rabbi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Nazmul Islam, Mustifizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Cephas Zhuwao, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)