Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

World

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump takes a U-Turn on Saudi response to Jamal Khashoggi’s death

ELKO: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia’s response to a dissident journalist’s death, but warned against scrapping a multibillion-dollar deal with the conservative kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has admitted that critic Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate after a physical altercation, in a major dialing back of two weeks of denials, but the whereabouts of his body remain unclear.

It said 18 Saudis have been arrested in connection with his death and two top aides of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as three other intelligence agents, have been sacked.

"It was a big first step. It was a good first step," Trump said of the move.

"But I want to get to the answer."

Yet Trump also warned against halting the massive arms deal with Riyadh, saying it would hurt American jobs, despite the international furor over Khashoggi’s death.

"We have $450 billion, $110 billion of which is a military order, but this is equipment and various things ordered from Saudi Arabia," Trump told reporters.

"It’s over a million jobs; that’s not helpful for us to cancel an order like that. That hurts us far more than it hurts them," he added, noting Riyadh could obtain the weapons from other countries like China or Russia.

"But there are other things that could be done, including sanctions."

Turkish officials have accused Riyadh of carrying out a state-sponsored killing and dismembering the body, which police have begun hunting for in an Istanbul forest.

Trump has said he found the explanation credible despite continued skepticism from some US lawmakers, including Republicans.

The US president has said that Saudi Arabia is valued as a historic customer for the US weapons industry, and that the US also relies on the kingdom in the fight against terror.

But the controversy over Khashoggi’s death has blown up into a major crisis for Crown Prince Mohammed, a Trump administration favorite widely known as MBS whose image as a modernizing Arab reformer has been gravely undermined.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hundreds of Afghan polling centres open for second day of voting

Hundreds of Afghan polling centres open for second day of voting
Dodgers down Brewers to reach World Series against Boston

Dodgers down Brewers to reach World Series against Boston
Australia to double jail terms for white-collar crimes

Australia to double jail terms for white-collar crimes
Trump says US will pull out of nuclear arms deal with Russia

Trump says US will pull out of nuclear arms deal with Russia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series
Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations