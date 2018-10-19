Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least 50 dead in India train disaster: police

AMRITSAR, India: At least 50 people were killed Friday after a train plowed into revellers gathered to watch a Hindu festival in India´s northern Amritsar city, police said.

The train hit a crowd standing on the railway line to watch a fireworks show during Dussehra celebrations, police and eyewitnesses said.

"There was a lot of noise as firecrackers were being let off and it appears they were unable to hear the approaching train," a police official at the scene told AFP.

An eyewitness told a local TV channel there was "utter commotion" when the crowds noticed the train "coming very fast" towards them.

"Everyone was running helter-skelter and suddenly another train crashed into the crowds of people," he said.

"There are more than 50 casualties. The priority now is to take the injured to the hospital," Amritsar city police commissioner S. S. Srivastava told reporters.

India is home to hundreds of railway crossings that are unmanned and particularly accident prone, with motorists often ignoring oncoming train warnings.

Nearly 15,000 people die on the country´s railways every year, according to a 2012 government report.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the latest disaster.

"The tragedy is heart-wrenching," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Facebook hires British ex-deputy PM as global affairs head

Facebook hires British ex-deputy PM as global affairs head
Turkey to host four-way Syria summit Oct 27 in Istanbul

Turkey to host four-way Syria summit Oct 27 in Istanbul
Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Afghanistan delays elections in Kandahar after Taliban attack

Afghanistan delays elections in Kandahar after Taliban attack
Load More load more

Spotlight

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia