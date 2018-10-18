Thu October 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

PML-N MPA Zia-Ur-Rehman disqualified over fake degree

PML-N-elect Zia-Ur-Rehman disqualified from Pk-30 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) elect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Zia-Ur-Rehman for contesting elections with a fake degree.

Rehman was summoned in a hearing pertaining to the PML-N leader’s possession of a fake degree, where Chief Justice Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar inquired of his qualification.

“I have studied Hadith and Fiqah” the PML-N MPA replied, to which the chief justice asked him to read out any five Hadith in Arabic”.

On his failure to recall and readout a single Hadith, the CJP carried out further inquiry.

“You did your matric in 1996 and did a course in a madrasah in the same year. How is this possible?”

“The head of the madrassah also informed that you did no course from there,” the top judge added.

Taking to which, the bench pronounced his disqualification from PK-30 Mansehra-I.

